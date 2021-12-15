Tornado Watch issued as first storms form

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Severe thunderstorms have developed in the eastern Great Plains, which are expected to move into Iowa over the next several hours.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Tornado Watch for much of Iowa and parts of surrounding states, in effect until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday evening. In the KCRG-TV9 viewing area, this includes Black Hawk, Bremer, Butler, Davis, Franklin, Grundy, Hardin, Mahaska, Marshall, Poweshiek, Tama, and Wapello Counties.

Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, some of which could be especially intense, and a few tornadoes are likely in the watch area. Wind gusts in showers and storms could exceed 80 mph in some cases, with gusts above 60 mph likely in any activity. Storms will also be moving unusually fast, according to TV9 Chief Meteorologist Joe Winters, off to the northeast at an average of 70 mph.

“The fast motion of these storms means that there will be less time to react than normal,” Winters said. “Have a plan on how to get to your safe place as soon as a warning is issued, because there will be little time to spare.”

Winters said that having thunderstorms arrive after sunset in the TV9 viewing area makes them especially dangerous.

“It’s likely that you won’t be able to see the storms coming in the dark, as they may contain little to no lightning activity,” Winters said. “That’s why it will be important to have a way to receive warnings tonight and to act on them right away.”

Even outside of thunderstorms, strong wind gusts that could reach 70 mph for a period of several hours are likely across the entire viewing area after 6:00 p.m. A High Wind Warning is in effect for this risk. Secure outdoor objects this afternoon before these winds approach, and stay indoors until they subside.

