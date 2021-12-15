Show You Care
Structure fire at commercial building in northwest Cedar Rapids

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters spent Tuesday night on the scene of a business fire in northwest Cedar Rapids.

Firefighters responded to the scene at 520 E Avenue Northwest late Tuesday evening. The building houses the Johnson Gas Appliance Company.

Company officials on the scene said that no one was in the building at the time of the fire. First responders blocked several streets in the area of the fire.

Officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation. No other details have been released.

