LIVE: Strong winds already impacting portions of Iowa ahead of Wednesday evening storms

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The strong winds have already started impacting Iowa Wednesday morning.

As of just after 11 a.m. Wednesday, some areas in eastern Iowa are already seeing wind gusts of more than 40 mph.

The Iowa State Patrol tweeted photos of a box truck in Adair County, in the western part of the state, that had its roof ripped open due to the winds.

Those winds are expected to pickup throughout the day, with all of eastern Iowa being under a severe weather risk Wednesday night.

The timing of the strongest wind remains later Wednesday afternoon into the night, with the risk of tornadoes and straight-line winds of more than 70 mph coming from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“Even if your area doesn’t see a thunderstorm, wind damage is still possible due to the tremendously strong wind gusts,” KCRG-TV9 Meteorologist Kaj O’Mara said.

Ensure loose objects are secured, bins brought in and any delicate holiday decorations are either laid down or brought in for the night.

On the roads, the Iowa Motor Truck Association cautioned drivers to be aware of high-profile vehicles and give them space if you notice them having issues with the wind.

Many schools are closing early Wednesday due to the expected high winds. See the list here.

Some counties are warning about the potential for power outages due to the wind.

Winneshiek County Emergency Management warned on its Facebook page that wind has the potential to cause power outages due to blown over power lines and tree damage.

Other locations as far east in the KCRG-TV9 viewing area as Grant County, Wisconsin are also being warned to be prepared for high winds.

Grant County, Wisconsin Emergency Management posted a warning on its Facebook page saying residents should plan on taking cover in a sturdy shelter Wednesday evening despite not being at the center of the risk area.

MidAmerican Energy said it is taking precautions. It plans to have line crews and tree removal crews on standby all across the state.

The latest severe weather outlook is pretty well unchanged. This is mainly this evening (call it 6pm to 10pm) and the primary risk continues to be wind. Tornadoes are still possible and this line needs to be respected tonight. Winds over 80 mph are possible with any storm. pic.twitter.com/pQhdhuToJa — KCRG-TV9 First Alert Weather (@KCRG_FirstAlert) December 15, 2021

