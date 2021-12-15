Small business customers donate over 300 hats and mittens to local schools

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Many hands made light work of the donations heading to Iowa City Schools this week.

300 hats, mittens, scarves, and other knitted winter wear will keep children warm at recess, on their walk to and from school, and while playing in the snow. And it’s all orchestrated by the Knitting Shoppe Owner, Edyie Stika.

“When we first started doing it, we put out a little flier and I put them in bags. You know, ‘if you want to knit some caps, we’ll take them’,” she said.

Now, 35 years later, it’s a tradition for so many customers.

“I get a lot of the same people doing it. I have two or three people that knit 20 to 30 hats every season,” said Stika.

Once the knitted gear is ready, representatives from schools in the district come by the shop to pick them up.

“If you give them to the schools, they’re dealing with kids so they’re the same kids at DVIP and the same kids at Shelter House.” >

Alta Medea is the Director of Community Engagement for the Iowa City Domestic Violence Intervention Program. She personally knows many of the children who benefit from these handmade donations.

“For our clients it’s a very functional thing, it’s a matter of being warm,” she said.

One case she recounts in detail.

“The amount of times that she had been told she was completely alone, that no one believed her,” said Medea. “And how the generosity of these donations and gifts we receive from our community, that get directly handed to victim survivors, to this specific person, just proved to her in a really tangible way that our community believed her and she wasn’t alone.”

To learn more about the Knitting Shoppe and how to donate, click here.

