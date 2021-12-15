Show You Care
Record warmth and damaging wind

By Joe Winters
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday will be an active weather day. When you wake up in the morning the temperatures already will likely be at record high levels in the 50s. During the afternoon look for near 70-degree temperatures statewide. Wind increases later in the day with evening and nighttime wind from 30 -50 mph with gusts greater than 60 mph possible. Showers and storms also move through during the evening with a severe threat. Damage is possible with the winds. Stay updated on the latest with the weather for Wednesday.

