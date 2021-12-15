Show You Care
Record highs, gusty wind and severe weather all possible later today

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today is going to be a very wild day. We’ve already hit the record highs and widespread temperatures around 70 are still on track. Humidity will be high as well. Later today into tonight, a High Wind Warning goes into effect, meaning to expect wind gusts of 60+ mph. This High Wind Warning is in effect for the entire area. In addition, all of eastern Iowa is under a severe weather risk for tonight as a powerful cold front sweeps through. Any storms that form are capable of tornadoes and inherent damaging wind. Even if your area doesn’t see a thunderstorm, wind damage is still possible due to the gust potential over 60mph. Ensure loose objects are secured, bins brought in and any delicate holiday decorations are either laid down or brought in for the night. Plan on sharply cooler weather for tomorrow with highs into the 30s to lower 40s.

