Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Previously classified JFK assassination documents expected to be released

The Biden administration is expected to release some secret documents about the assassination...
The Biden administration is expected to release some secret documents about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:59 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Biden administration is expected to release some secret documents about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

A review board established by Congress in 1992 collected thousands of records related to the assassination, but JFK researchers and conspiracy theorists have argued for years that national security agencies have stonewalled the mandated release of most of them.

The administration is expected to declassify a small amount.

JFK researchers said they do not believe the release would change the public understanding of Kennedy’s death, but they said it shows a good faith effort of transparency.

According to the National Archives, more than 15,000 documents have already been released with some redactions.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The outlook for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center on Wednesday, December 14, 2021.
Strong storm system brings damaging winds, severe threat late Wednesday
Fire crews extinguished a sizable industrial fire at Johnson Gas Appliance Company at the...
Firefighters extinguish sizable fire at Johnson Gas Appliance Company in Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids schools report steep decrease in high schoolers charged following changes to SRO...
Cedar Rapids Community schools report steep decrease in high schoolers charged following changes to SRO program
Steven Vogel mug shot
Steven Vogel sentenced to life in prison plus five years for murder and abuse of a corpse
Deere & Company
John Deere to acquire majority ownership in Kreisel Electric, Inc.

Latest News

Jeremy Everett Goodale is escorted into a bond review hearing at the Jefferson County...
Both teens accused of killing Fairfield teacher now request to be tried as juveniles
From Big Macs to chocolate chip cookies, check out the deals section of the app to see what...
McDonald’s is giving out a free menu item every day up to Christmas based on Mariah Carey’s favorites
Court documents show the two teens accused of killing their Spanish teacher in Fairfield both...
Attorney for teen accused of killing Fairfield teacher files motion to have teen tried as juvenile
Joan Halstead, John Rider and Jay Ketcik are accused of voting more than once.
3 Fla. retirement community residents accused of voting fraud
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge...
Chauvin expected to admit to violating Floyd’s civil rights