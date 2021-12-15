Show You Care
President of Iowa Motor Truck Associations cautions drivers in high winds

Federal CDL regulation changes causing concern for the trucking industry.
By Caroline Reevie
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 3:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With the high winds expected throughout Iowa on Wednesday, the Iowa Motor Truck cautions drivers to be aware of high-profile vehicles, like semi-trucks. Drivers in cars will also feel the impacts of the wind.

Brenda Neville the President of the Iowa Motor Truck Association says there likely won’t be many high-profile vehicles on the roads, but for those that are on the road, it’s important to give them space for both their safety and your own.

“Just paying attention. And you can see immediately, immediately if a truck is you know, starting to have issues with the wind, and then just get out of their way,” said Neville.

We had similar winds in February of 2016 in Eastern Iowa. On that day in 2016, Linn County saw 4 trucks tipped over due to windy conditions.

“If you have a lighter load, those trucks will be parked. But obviously, for the drivers that are out there, they are the best at determining whether they should be out in those conditions. So with high wind, it really sometimes goes truck by truck, depending what that load is. But you will see a lot more trucks more than likely parked,> said Neville.

