Pork product recall expands due to possible listeria contamination

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A pork product recall has expanded nationwide.

The company Alexander and Hornung issued the recall after saying the products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The recall initially impacted about 230,000 pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni products, but it now includes more than two million pounds.

There have been no confirmed reports of illnesses or reactions, according to the USDA.

The recall involves a number of products made on different dates. See the full list of items here, and see the labels here.

The USDA said if you have any of the listed items, throw them away or return them.

