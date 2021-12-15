Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Pork product recall expands due to possible listeria contamination

The company Alexander and Hornung is recalling more than two million pounds of pork products...
The company Alexander and Hornung is recalling more than two million pounds of pork products due to possible listeria contamination.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A pork product recall has expanded nationwide.

The company Alexander and Hornung issued the recall after saying the products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The recall initially impacted about 230,000 pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni products, but it now includes more than two million pounds.

There have been no confirmed reports of illnesses or reactions, according to the USDA.

The recall involves a number of products made on different dates. See the full list of items here, and see the labels here.

The USDA said if you have any of the listed items, throw them away or return them.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The outlook for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center on Wednesday, December 14, 2021.
Strong storm system brings damaging winds, severe threat late Wednesday
Fire crews extinguished a sizable industrial fire at Johnson Gas Appliance Company at the...
Firefighters extinguish sizable fire at Johnson Gas Appliance Company in Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids schools report steep decrease in high schoolers charged following changes to SRO...
Cedar Rapids Community schools report steep decrease in high schoolers charged following changes to SRO program
Steven Vogel mug shot
Steven Vogel sentenced to life in prison plus five years for murder and abuse of a corpse
Deere & Company
John Deere to acquire majority ownership in Kreisel Electric, Inc.

Latest News

Jeremy Everett Goodale is escorted into a bond review hearing at the Jefferson County...
Both teens accused of killing Fairfield teacher now request to be tried as juveniles
Court documents show the two teens accused of killing their Spanish teacher in Fairfield both...
Attorney for teen accused of killing Fairfield teacher files motion to have teen tried as juvenile
Fire crews extinguished a sizable industrial fire at Johnson Gas Appliance Company at the...
Fire crews extinguish sizable fire at Johnson Gas Appliance Company in Cedar Rapids
We had similar winds in February 2016 in eastern Iowa. On that day in 2016, Linn County saw 4...
Comparison between Wednesday's high winds and similar wind even in 2016
With the high winds expected throughout Iowa on Wednesday, the Iowa Motor Truck cautions...
President of Iowa Motor Truck Associations cautions drivers in high winds