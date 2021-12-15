Pella plant prepares for severe weather after repairs due to 2018 tornado

PELLA, Iowa (KCCI) - A plant in Pella is preparing for possible severe weather Wednesday after an EF-3 tornado hit the plant three years ago.

Several buildings at the Vermeer plant were hit, and seven people were injured by the July 2018 storm.

The plant has suspended all outside work for Wednesday, and tied down any loose items outside.

The plant says it has made improvements to its buildings and protocols following the 2018 tornado.

The improvements include a new system that sends notifications to all employees on all devices. Employees would then go to their nearest storm shelter.

The walls and roof of the storm shelters are reinforced, and the new system automatically secures all windows.

“These are automatic shelters that when activated through our emergency system will close and protect all the individuals in the shelter,” Steve Flann, with Vermeer, said.

Leaders say the plant’s buildings are also designed to handle high winds and severe weather.

