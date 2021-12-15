Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Pella plant prepares for severe weather after repairs due to 2018 tornado

By KCCI
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PELLA, Iowa (KCCI) - A plant in Pella is preparing for possible severe weather Wednesday after an EF-3 tornado hit the plant three years ago.

Several buildings at the Vermeer plant were hit, and seven people were injured by the July 2018 storm.

The plant has suspended all outside work for Wednesday, and tied down any loose items outside.

The plant says it has made improvements to its buildings and protocols following the 2018 tornado.

The improvements include a new system that sends notifications to all employees on all devices. Employees would then go to their nearest storm shelter.

The walls and roof of the storm shelters are reinforced, and the new system automatically secures all windows.

“These are automatic shelters that when activated through our emergency system will close and protect all the individuals in the shelter,” Steve Flann, with Vermeer, said.

Leaders say the plant’s buildings are also designed to handle high winds and severe weather.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The outlook for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center on Wednesday, December 14, 2021.
Strong storm system brings damaging winds, severe threat late Wednesday
Fire crews extinguished a sizable industrial fire at Johnson Gas Appliance Company at the...
Firefighters extinguish sizable fire at Johnson Gas Appliance Company in Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids schools report steep decrease in high schoolers charged following changes to SRO...
Cedar Rapids Community schools report steep decrease in high schoolers charged following changes to SRO program
Steven Vogel mug shot
Steven Vogel sentenced to life in prison plus five years for murder and abuse of a corpse
Deere & Company
John Deere to acquire majority ownership in Kreisel Electric, Inc.

Latest News

Iowa State Patrol Trooper DeVault shared this image of a box truck that had its roof ripped...
Iowa State Patrol urges caution on Iowa roads Wednesday due to high winds
An Iowa man is helping keep the music alive with his own original Christmas carols.
Iowa composer publishes book of original Christmas carols
An Iowa man is helping keep the music alive with his own original Christmas carols.
Iowa man writes original Christmas carol
Jeremy Everett Goodale is escorted into a bond review hearing at the Jefferson County...
Both teens accused of killing Fairfield teacher now request to be tried as juveniles