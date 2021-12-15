Show You Care
New Innovation Lab in Dyersville to help growth of entrepreneurship in rural Iowa

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:32 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Cindy Oberbroeckling spent Tuesday evening showing people her new workplace: the brand new Innovation Lab on 1st Avenue in downtown Dyersville. Oberbroeckling works with the Dyersville Economic Development Corportation, but works out of the lab since her other workplace ran out of desks. She said, however, she is okay with this.

”I love it,” she confessed. “It has the huge window out front and it is so sunny you get to see everybody go by.”

Oberbroeckling said she wants to share ideas with others when they move to the lab as well. This Innovation Lab is modeled after the Creative Adventure Lab, which has been in Dubuque for three years.

”Our first Innovation Lab in Dubuque was going well, and we started hearing from economic development leaders and mayors, main street officials in smaller towns saying, ‘How do we put one of these in a small town?’” Eric Dregne, the lab’s director, said.

According to Jordan DeGree, executive director for Creative Adventure Lab and the Innovation Lab, more than 40 percent of Americans live in rural communities. Those communities, he said, struggle to grow their economy and retain a talented workforce because, typically, entrepreneurship hubs are located in urban areas.

Dregne hopes this new Innovation Lab will help bridge the gap.

”I think we will see individuals that have had that idea, and they are showing up and saying, ‘I need a space to do this, I want to start here, I would like to access coaching support,’” he added.

The entrepreneurship center is the result of a partnership between Creative Adventure Lab and Dupaco Community Credit Union. Melissa King, vice-president of business development for Dupaco, said the hub is also meant to help businesses coming out on the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have some businesses that are like, they had to pivot during the pandemic and how do you pivot during all of this?” she mentioned. “They say, ‘I only know this one way of business’, well, this allows them to bounce an idea and someone will poke holes in it.

The Innovation Lab is designed around co-working, and accessing innovation services and entrepreneurship coaching. While they just held the center’s ribbon-cutting ceremony, Dregne has high hopes for the Innovation Lab.

”I think over the next few years we will be able to tell a story about a business or two launching from this space,” he said.

