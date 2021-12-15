Show You Care
New COVID hospitalization numbers from St. Lukes and Mercy Medical Center

The country is seeing surges as colder weather approaches
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Both Mercy Medical Center and St. Luke’s hospital have released their latest count of patients that have been admitted for COVID-19.

St. Luke’s states that they have seen numbers rise since Thanksgiving. As of Wednesday, 61 patients have been hospitalized with Covid-19, which is their highest amount for this year. Of those patients, only 14 have been vaccinated.

Mercy Medical Center has 47 COVID-positive patients, a number that has also been rising over the last month. Only 3 of these patients have been fully vaccinated with the booster shot.

Both hospitals are open and not turning patients away. Both are also urging community members to get the booster shot sooner rather than later.

