Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

LIVE: Strong winds in Midwest whip up dust, blow over semitrailers

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) — A powerful storm system is blowing through the Great Plains and Midwest, combining with unusually warm temperatures to close highways and prompt numerous tornado warnings.

The winds gusting up to 80 mph hit parts of Nebraska, Kansas and Iowa.

The winds caused dust storms that closed down a section of Interstate 70 and many state highways in western Kansas.

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning in an area stretching from New Mexico to upper Michigan — including Wisconsin and Illinois.

A National Weather Service site in Lamar, Colorado, reported a 107 mph gust.

Fires were reported in Kansas Wednesday afternoon, prompting evacuations but no immediate reports of damage to buildings.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The outlook for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center on Wednesday, December 14, 2021.
Strong storm system brings damaging winds, severe threat late Wednesday
Wednesday's severe weather outlook
Strong winds already impacting portions of Iowa ahead of Wednesday evening storms
Fire crews extinguished a sizable industrial fire at Johnson Gas Appliance Company at the...
Firefighters extinguish sizable fire at Johnson Gas Appliance Company in Cedar Rapids
We've already hit the record highs and widespread temperatures around 70 are still on track....
Record highs, gusty wind and severe weather all possible late Wednesday
Tips to prepare physically and emotionally ahead of forecasted strong winds
Tips to prepare physically and emotionally ahead of forecasted strong winds across Iowa

Latest News

Mudslides in Silverado Canyon trap residents after powerful storms pass through California....
Fresh storm hits California as it mops up and shovels out
Steve Grove, a chaplain at Hennepin County Medical Center, prays in a COVID-19 patient's room,...
US faces a double coronavirus surge as omicron advances
FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies before a Senate Banking, Housing,...
Why the Fed feels now is time to tighten credit more quickly
FILE - A canvas observer photographs Lehigh County provisional ballots as vote counting in the...
No proof vote was rigged, but 2020 election reviews persist