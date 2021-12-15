Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Linn-Mar Poms combine tradition and excellence

By Scott Saville
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn-Mar pom squad is one of the best in the nation. Their secret? Practice, lots and lots of practice.

“We always say you’re never going to have a performance that is better than any practice you have had,” said Linn-Mar poms coach Sami Herrera.

After two performances Friday night the Linn Mar Poms were back in the gym at 9:00 am for a workout, followed by 3 more hours Sunday.

“We put hours and hours in three single week for 10 months of the year to get these routines where they are,” said senior Jaycee Frantz.

The girls are athletes in every sense of the word.

“It’s doing certain parts until you can’t do them anymore, until they look perfect,” senior Sara Schmitt said. “It’s a straight sprint mixed with jumps and smiling the whole time knowing what you’re doing and getting across the floor being in sync with everybody else. It’s extremely difficult and it takes a lot of athleticism.”

All the hard work is paying off. Linn-Mar won a state title in Pom and Lyrical.

“They called our name and told us we won first. All of us we just burst into tears we were so happy,” Schmitt said.

The Lions have traditionally been one of the best teams in the nation and it’s that tradition that fuels this program. Their head coach Sami Herrera was a Linn-Mar Pom for 4 years.

“It means a lot to be on the other side of it being able to touch these girls like I know coaches had an impact on me,” Herrera said. “See it from the other perspective and continue that Linn-Mar Poms legacy.”

This year is extra special because Linn Mar didn’t get the chance to compete at nationals last season because of Covid.

“We are hungry this year, especially because we’ve been missing out on so many things from last year,” Herrera said.

It all comes to hard work and pride and when it all comes together in a championship aroutine their is no feeling like it.

“When we are on the floor and we’re all doing it together and have the same energy you can feel the energy on the floor radiating from your teammates,” said Schmitt.

“Hitting your skills hitting your showmanship it is the best feeling in the world all of your hard work has paid off,” Herrera said.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former postal clerk for the Dubuque Post Office was sentenced to almost three years in...
Former Dubuque post office clerk sentenced to 33 months in federal prison for stealing nearly $650,000 in checks from the mail
Steven Vogel mug shot
Steven Vogel sentenced to life in prison plus five years for murder and abuse of a corpse
Willie Ray Fairely said he plans to head to Kentucky to serve tornado victims.
Willie Ray Fairley to take crew to Kentucky after devastating tornadoes
I-380 / 80 shift
I-380 southbound to I-80 westbound ramp to close for longterm traffic shift on Tuesday
Cedar Rapids schools report steep decrease in high schoolers charged following changes to SRO...
Cedar Rapids Community schools report steep decrease in high schoolers charged following changes to SRO program

Latest News

Linn-Mar poms combine tradition and excellence
Linn-Mar poms combine tradition and excellence
The Iowa Hawkeyes may be playing the Kentucky Wildcats in the Citrus Bowl on January 1st, but...
Ferentz urges Hawkeye fans to donate to Kentucky
City High adds girls wrestling
Girls wrestling becomes a reality at City High
Iowa State's Ashley Joens during an NCAA basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Ames,...
No. 15 Iowa State hangs on to beat Northern Iowa, 70-69