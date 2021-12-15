Linn-Mar poms combine tradition and excellence

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn-Mar pom squad is one of the best in the nation. Their secret? Practice, lots and lots of practice.

“We always say you’re never going to have a performance that is better than any practice you have had,” said Linn-Mar poms coach Sami Herrera.

After two performances Friday night the Linn Mar Poms were back in the gym at 9:00 am for a workout, followed by 3 more hours Sunday.

“We put hours and hours in three single week for 10 months of the year to get these routines where they are,” said senior Jaycee Frantz.

The girls are athletes in every sense of the word.

“It’s doing certain parts until you can’t do them anymore, until they look perfect,” senior Sara Schmitt said. “It’s a straight sprint mixed with jumps and smiling the whole time knowing what you’re doing and getting across the floor being in sync with everybody else. It’s extremely difficult and it takes a lot of athleticism.”

All the hard work is paying off. Linn-Mar won a state title in Pom and Lyrical.

“They called our name and told us we won first. All of us we just burst into tears we were so happy,” Schmitt said.

The Lions have traditionally been one of the best teams in the nation and it’s that tradition that fuels this program. Their head coach Sami Herrera was a Linn-Mar Pom for 4 years.

“It means a lot to be on the other side of it being able to touch these girls like I know coaches had an impact on me,” Herrera said. “See it from the other perspective and continue that Linn-Mar Poms legacy.”

This year is extra special because Linn Mar didn’t get the chance to compete at nationals last season because of Covid.

“We are hungry this year, especially because we’ve been missing out on so many things from last year,” Herrera said.

It all comes to hard work and pride and when it all comes together in a championship aroutine their is no feeling like it.

“When we are on the floor and we’re all doing it together and have the same energy you can feel the energy on the floor radiating from your teammates,” said Schmitt.

“Hitting your skills hitting your showmanship it is the best feeling in the world all of your hard work has paid off,” Herrera said.

