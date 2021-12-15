Show You Care
Kris and Keegan Murray use NIL to give back to the community

By Scott Saville
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Murray Twins from Iowa, Keegan and Kris, are using their name image and likeness to help raise money for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital and Special Olympics.

Their father, Kenyon, a former Hawkeye himself. says he’s proud of the young men his boys have become.

“This doesn’t have to be about how much money you can make. It can be who you can impact or what can you do to help your community,” Kenyon said. “Taking it to heart that this is a way we can give back to the people that have given to us. We are just proud we are proud of the men they are becoming.”

