Iowa State Patrol urges caution on Iowa roads Wednesday due to high winds

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol is warning drivers to use caution on Iowa roadways and to keep both hands on the steering wheel Wednesday, as the winds are expected to be very strong.

In a tweet, Iowa State Patrol Trooper DeVault shared images of a truck that had its roof torn off by strong winds Wednesday morning.

“And so it begins!” Trooper DeVault wrote. “The top of this box truck was ripped open by the already strong winds this morning along Interstate 80 in Adair County! Drive safe and as always and most importantly keep BOTH hands on the steering wheel!”

All of eastern Iowa is under a severe weather risk Wednesday night. A High Wind Warning will go into effect, with wind gusts of more than 60 mph expected.

Many schools are already planning to close early due to the high winds.

