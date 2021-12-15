Show You Care
Iowa composer publishes book of original Christmas carols

By KCCI
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
INDIANOLA, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowa man is helping keep the music alive with his own original Christmas carols.

Composer Michael Patterson started writing his own original contemporary carols in 1980 while teaching.

Now, his original carols are in a book. The money raised from the sales going to the Des Moines Metro Opera, where he worked for nearly 50 years.

He says giving back to a place he loves, and has spent decades of his life, hits all the right notes.

“I believe in what this company does,” he said. “I am a teacher. I have taught for 40 years. And the Des Moines Opera has a remarkable educational outreach program to the public schools.”

He said he had long thought about putting his carols into book form.

Encouragement from former students helped seal the deal.

An Iowa man is helping keep the music alive with his own original Christmas carols.
