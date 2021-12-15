Show You Care
High school athlete battles testicular cancer, wants others to know the warning signs

By Bailey O'Carroll and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) – A high school baseball player is fighting for his life, battling stage 4 testicular cancer.

According to KOLD, Troy Iturralde, 16, was a standout pitcher who was in good shape.

“He had been complaining for over a year about back pain,” his mom Tracy Iturralde said. “We contributed it to his workouts and sore muscles.”

She said doctors found a mass on his testicle on April 28.

“It was malignant, there were lesions on his liver as it had metastasized his body,” Tracy said.

Troy’s dad, Antonio, called cancer a “thief in the night.”

“It comes in and it starts stealing your soul,” he said.

While Troy didn’t feel well enough to participate in an interview, he refused to let that stop his message from getting out.

“He just wants to say to parents, to individuals, check yourself,” Antonio said. “If you find something, whatever, it may be something.”

The Iturralde’s believe if Troy’s cancer was detected earlier, they would not be in this position.

“He (Troy) said if one child is saved, he would feel great,” Antonio said.

Troy’s parents said he’s the type of person who always puts others before himself.

“He had a brain bleed from this (cancer),” Tracy said. “When he woke up from that surgery, the first thing he said is ‘I’m sorry.’ He apologies for our suffering. That’s just who he is.”

Troy’s selflessness has been felt by nearly every doctor and nurse helping in this fight.

“People meet him and it’s an immediate love,” Antonio said.

Nurses who are off-the-clock come by Troy’s house to help make sure he is comfortable -- a testament to his strength and the joy he brings to others.

“He doesn’t give up,” Antonio said. “He’s fighting every day. He’s fighting right now.”

Troy’s family said SportsCenter, family, friends and baseball help him keep fighting.

University of Arizona head coach Chip Hale surprised Troy with a video message Tuesday:

“Hi Troy, this is Coach Hale with Arizona Baseball. We want to wish you the best keep fighting hard like a Wildcat always does. Here at Arizona Baseball, that’s what we’re so proud of is our battling every day. We can’t wait to see you this spring at our games and we just want to wish you the best buddy.”

According to Johns Hopkins, between 8,000-10,000 men will be diagnosed with testicular cancer each year.

While testicular cancer can occur at any age, it is the second-most common type for teens between the ages of 15 and 19.

According to the American Cancer Society, the five-year survival rate for testicular cancer is 90%.

Copyright 2021 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

