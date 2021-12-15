Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Hearing held for former detective who shot Breonna Taylor

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The former Louisville Metro Police officer who fired the fatal shot into Breonna Taylor’s apartment during the March 2020 attempted raid that left her dead is fighting to get his job back.

The Louisville Metro Police Department relieved Myles Cosgrove from duty because he fired into the apartment 16 times without properly identifying a target.

Now, Cosgrove is going before the Louisville Police Merit board to appeal his termination.

In the hearing, the former detective explained his version of what happened the night Taylor was killed.

“I started shooting as soon as I saw the flash almost simultaneously it’s hard to describe something that happens in the blink of an eye. I see the gunshot and I returned fire,” Cosgrove said.

Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired a single shot at the door as officers came to apprehend him, striking one of the patrolmen.

In his testimony, Cosgrove expressed he saw a human silhouette and a muzzle flash and that’s what he was trying to hit.

Instead, Taylor was killed in the shooting and Walker was not hit.

Cosgrove told the board that he still has a hard time dealing with that fact.

When asked if he regret shooting Taylor he said, “Of course I do. It’s horrible. It’s made me question faith. It’s powerful to have taken a life and to have to live with that. I mean it’s not, I mean I can’t explain to you how regretful I am and how much grief it has caused me.”

Cosgrove has repeatedly said he thought he fired four shots not 16 into Taylor’s apartment but does not deny that is how many he fired just that he didn’t realize it at the time.

The Louisville Police Merit Board will hear an additional testimony on Wednesday.

If the board does not reinstate Cosgrove, he can try again by going to court.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former postal clerk for the Dubuque Post Office was sentenced to almost three years in...
Former Dubuque post office clerk sentenced to 33 months in federal prison for stealing nearly $650,000 in checks from the mail
Steven Vogel mug shot
Steven Vogel sentenced to life in prison plus five years for murder and abuse of a corpse
The outlook for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center on Wednesday, December 14, 2021.
Strong storm system brings damaging winds, severe threat late Wednesday
Cedar Rapids schools report steep decrease in high schoolers charged following changes to SRO...
Cedar Rapids Community schools report steep decrease in high schoolers charged following changes to SRO program
Willie Ray Fairely said he plans to head to Kentucky to serve tornado victims.
Willie Ray Fairley to take crew to Kentucky after devastating tornadoes

Latest News

An American flag hangs from a damaged tree Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Mayfield, Ky. President...
Biden visiting storm-ravaged Kentucky to offer aid, support
Structure fire in NW Cedar Rapids
Structure fire at commercial building in northwest Cedar Rapids
Residents stand amid their homes damaged by a gasoline truck that overturned and exploded in...
Fireball from toppled tanker kills 75 in Haiti
The House is expected to vote on whether to hold former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows...
House votes to hold Mark Meadows in contempt in Jan. 6 probe