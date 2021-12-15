Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Former city employee sues Cedar Rapids for not paying overtime hours during the derecho

The exterior of Cedar Rapids City Hall on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. (Aaron Hosman/KCRG)
The exterior of Cedar Rapids City Hall on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. (Aaron Hosman/KCRG)(KCRG)
By Ethan Stein
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A former city employee is suing the city of Cedar Rapids claiming he was never paid for the around 150 hours of overtime he worked during the around two months of derecho clean-up.

Thomas Schroeder, who started working for the city as a streets supervisor in 2000, claims former Public Works Director Jen Winter said the city would figure out a way to pay streets supervisors for their overtime during derecho clean-up. Even though, Schroder was no longer able eligible for overtime pay as of July 1 2020.

According to the suit, Schroeder and other supervisors received emails asking for a list of overtime hours. Those emails said Director Winter was working on compensation for those hours. Then, employees were told later in an e-mail that the city decided not to pay Schroeder or other employees for their overtime.

The city of Cedar Rapids did admit that emails were sent to this employee and other city workers. However, it denied the allegations overall, specifically pointing out the change in pay structure. The city did ask for the lawsuit to be dismissed. The suit, which was filed in Linn County District Court, has a jury trial scheduled for May 2022.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former postal clerk for the Dubuque Post Office was sentenced to almost three years in...
Former Dubuque post office clerk sentenced to 33 months in federal prison for stealing nearly $650,000 in checks from the mail
Steven Vogel mug shot
Steven Vogel sentenced to life in prison plus five years for murder and abuse of a corpse
Willie Ray Fairely said he plans to head to Kentucky to serve tornado victims.
Willie Ray Fairley to take crew to Kentucky after devastating tornadoes
I-380 / 80 shift
I-380 southbound to I-80 westbound ramp to close for longterm traffic shift on Tuesday
Cedar Rapids schools report steep decrease in high schoolers charged following changes to SRO...
Cedar Rapids Community schools report steep decrease in high schoolers charged following changes to SRO program

Latest News

Small business customers donate over 300 hats and mittens to local schools
Small business customers donate over 300 hats and mittens to local schools
Small business customers donate over 300 hats and mittens to local schools
Small business customers donate over 300 hats and mittens to local schools
Roosevelt students donate scarves to Harrison Elementary School students
Roosevelt students donate scarves to Harrison Elementary School students
Cedar Rapids police said they received a call at about 2:10 a.m. about a suspicious person at...
Court orders Ethan Orton undergo psychiatric evaluation as Motion for Competency is filed