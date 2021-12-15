Former city employee sues Cedar Rapids for not paying overtime hours during the derecho

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A former city employee is suing the city of Cedar Rapids claiming he was never paid for the around 150 hours of overtime he worked during the around two months of derecho clean-up.

Thomas Schroeder, who started working for the city as a streets supervisor in 2000, claims former Public Works Director Jen Winter said the city would figure out a way to pay streets supervisors for their overtime during derecho clean-up. Even though, Schroder was no longer able eligible for overtime pay as of July 1 2020.

According to the suit, Schroeder and other supervisors received emails asking for a list of overtime hours. Those emails said Director Winter was working on compensation for those hours. Then, employees were told later in an e-mail that the city decided not to pay Schroeder or other employees for their overtime.

The city of Cedar Rapids did admit that emails were sent to this employee and other city workers. However, it denied the allegations overall, specifically pointing out the change in pay structure. The city did ask for the lawsuit to be dismissed. The suit, which was filed in Linn County District Court, has a jury trial scheduled for May 2022.

