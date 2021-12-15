Eastern Iowa braces for heavy winds

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Johnson County Emergency Management is recommending people take forecasted heavy winds seriously on Wednesday and limit travel if possible. A statewide call with the The National Weather Service in Des Moines Wednesday morning called this an “unprecedented” event.

Many schools let out early or cancelled activities for Wednesday night ahead of the storm. Clear Creek Amana students have early outs on Wednesdays anyway, while staff typically have meetings, but today meetings there were cancelled for staff. The District also moved it’s school board meeting to Thursday night instead, and cancelled all after school sports activities.

“There are people that are very sensitive to bad weather because of the experience that we’ve had just about a year and a half ago, or a little more than a year ago. And then also with the six southern states that got hit last week with various tornadoes. I think of Mayfield, Kentucky of being one where many people’s lives were lost and we just don’t want anything to happen,” said Joseph E. Brown Sr, Interim Superintendent at Clear Creek Amana.

He said cutting back activities for the night is worth it, when it comes to the safety of students and staff.

Dave Wilson at Johnson County Emergency Management is reminding people that sirens go off in many counties once winds hit 70 miles per hour. He said people should not call 911 to ask why sirens are going off, it’s best to keep those lines open for any emergencies.

