Church applies for demolition permit, but Marion wants more information

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Pentecostals of Cedar Rapids Church is trying to demolish its building in Marion on 7th Avenue because the church said it doesn’t have the money to make the needed repairs.

The church is in a historic district, so the demolition permit is subject to city approval and Marion City staff are wanting more information before giving recommending a historic preservation commission approve the permit.

According to city documents, city staff would like more information on the building’s operating expenses, the amount of income generated from the church’s daycare, and a disparity between the cost of repairs from the church compared to a contractor.

The property owners said it’s going to take more than $3 Million to repair the church’s roof, turrets, bell tower and water damage. But, a contractor gave the church a quote that it would only take about $2.3 Million to complete repairs. The church said they settled with their insurance company for around 2.4 Million dollars. But, they’ve already spent some of that money on a new facility to hold services.

The church is trying to sell the damaged church to a potential buyer, but the price has dropped significantly. The property was last assessed for more than $1 Million but is currently listed at $385,000.

