Cedar Falls city facilities to close early due to winds

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Cedar Falls said all of its city facilities will be closing at 3 p.m. Wednesday due to high winds.

That includes City Hall, Public Library, Community Center, Recreation Center, Tourism & Visitors Bureau, The Transfer Station, Public Works Office and The Hearst Center for the Arts.

The city said it is increasing staff to take an increased number of calls. It also has Public Works employees on call for storm clean up.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.