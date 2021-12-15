Show You Care
Both teens accused of killing Fairfield teacher now request to be tried as juveniles

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - Court documents show the two teens accused of killing their Spanish teacher in Fairfield both want their trials in juvenile court.

Jeremy Goodale’s attorney filed the request in Jefferson County Court.

It comes after the lawyer for Willard Miller, the other teen charged in the case, filed the same motion last week.

The two 16-year-olds are accused of killing Nohema Graber. Police found her body on Nov. 3 in Chautaqua Park in Fairfield after her family reported her missing earlier in the day.

Both teens have pleaded not guilty.

