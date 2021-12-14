Show You Care
Years after tornado devastates Marshalltown, group to head to Kentucky to help victims

By WOI
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (WOI) - People living in Marshalltown know all too well what it’s like to survive a tornado.

In July 2018, an EF-3 tornado slammed through downtown Marshalltown, ripping the clock tower off the top of the Marshall County Courthouse.

Now, people in Marshalltown are working to help storm victims in Kentucky.

Jacob Rowley is part of “Dream Team Disaster Relief.”

It’s made up of various workers who have not only cleaned up their own town, but have professions including construction, tree removal, dumpster rental professionals and more.

“We had a slogan called ‘friends helping neighbors returning the favor,’ so I think it really comes down to that,” Rowley said. “If we were in the same position, we would want to see that help come in and help us again.”

He and his team hope to head to Kentucky soon.

