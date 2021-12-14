Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Urbandale school committee votes to keep 5 controversial books in library

By KCCI
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

URBANDALE, Iowa (KCCI) - Five books labeled “inappropriate” by some parents will stay on school shelves in Urbandale.

KCCI reports a school committee voted in favor of keeping the books on Monday.

A parent filed a complaint about the book “Hey, Kiddo,” that is a memoir about a child dealing with addiction in his family.

But other books are also on the chopping block, including “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” “Gender Queer,” “Lawn Boy,” and “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian.”

They deal with obscenities, violence, sexual content, and gender identify.

At the committee’s Monday night meeting, members heard from both sides of the argument - including the parent who filed the original complaint.

He pointed to the language in the books, but teachers cited academic value.

“Is this the best we can do? It is not your role to sexualize our kids,” Dennis Murphy, a parent in the district, said. “It’s not your role to convince them that porn helps them with their self identity. It’s your role to teach.”

The committee voted on each book, individually.

Educators also looked at whether the books properly fit the current school criteria for teaching.

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former postal clerk for the Dubuque Post Office was sentenced to almost three years in...
Former Dubuque post office clerk sentenced to 33 months in federal prison for stealing nearly $650,000 in checks from the mail
Steven Vogel mug shot
Steven Vogel sentenced to life in prison plus five years for murder and abuse of a corpse
Willie Ray Fairely said he plans to head to Kentucky to serve tornado victims.
Willie Ray Fairley to take crew to Kentucky after devastating tornadoes
I-380 / 80 shift
I-380 southbound to I-80 westbound ramp to close for longterm traffic shift on Tuesday
Deere & Company said the office at 800 Fulton Street in Chicago will add 150 Information...
Deere & Co. to open new Chicago office, add 150 jobs

Latest News

The Cedar Rapids Community School District will have to pay a fine due to asbestos at Cedar...
Cedar Rapids school district to pay fine over asbestos as Kennedy High School
The Cedar Rapids Community School District will have to pay a fine due to asbestos at Cedar...
Cedar Rapids school district to pay fine over asbestos as Kennedy High School
A travel website has nominated cities across the U.S. as the top gay travel destinations for...
Iowa City nominated for the 2021 Gay Travel Awards
Five books labeled inappropriate by some parents will stay on school shelves in Urbandale. A...
Urbandale school committee votes to keep 5 books some parents argue are inappropriate