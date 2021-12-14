UIHC staff reflects on one year since getting the COVID-19 vaccine

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Nurse Practitioner Allison Wynes remembers her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine like it was yesterday. But it’s only been a year.

“It seemed like a little bit of a lottery system. My name got called, I got an email asking if I want the vaccine,” she told TV-9.

Wynes was the fifth-ever UIHC staff member to get the jab. Something she was eager to do during a very dark stretch for health care workers.

“Everyone who was caring for COVID patients was just looking for a way out or anything to help relieve the situation,” Wynes said.

The day it finally happened offered so many people at UIHC a glimmer of hope.

“Once we understood the science and the research and rigor that was going into developing the vaccine, we were all more and more interested and felt comfortable with the safety of the vaccine,” said Wynes.

Chief Pharmacy Officer Dr. Mike Brownlee says at that time, expectations were different.

“Last December we really thought the vaccines would help bring the pandemic to an end within months. However, that didn’t come to pass,” he said.

Since then, two new major variants, Delta and now Omicron, make cases fluctuate.

But the reaction approaching one year since a vaccine is just as hopeful as it was the day those first doses came in.

“With the undertone of the negativity of staffing and the challenges that continue with the pandemic, there’s also still a lot of gratitude as well that we do have a safe and effective vaccine, that we can be more with our families than we were before because of the vaccine.”

