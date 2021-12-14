Show You Care
Strong storm system brings damaging winds, severe threat late Wednesday

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An intense winter storm system will be responsible for a very warm day on Wednesday, which also carries the threat of very strong wind gusts and some severe weather.

A developing low-pressure system will move into the state of Iowa on Wednesday, especially toward the evening. The track of the system will cut across northwest Iowa, placing eastern Iowa into the warm side of the storm. This means temperatures and moisture will both be on the increase during the day, breaking record highs for the day and threatening the all-time warmest December readings in many cities.

“The temperatures we’re expecting on Wednesday will be the first thing you’ll notice as you step outside,” KCRG-TV9 Chief Meteorologist Joe Winters said. “That could set the stage for some storms to develop later on.”

RELATED: Schools announce early dismissals due to high winds expected Wednesday

As the low-pressure approaches, a thin line of showers and storms is expected to develop along a cold front extending south of it. This line of storms could carry a threat of some severe weather, given the unusual combination of very strong winds in the atmosphere and exceptionally high moisture levels for December. Damaging winds are possible, up to 70 mph or slightly more, along with the threat of a few tornadoes. The highest risk for tornadoes will likely be in central and western Iowa but could extend into parts of eastern Iowa, especially north of U.S. Highway 20.

“The timing for any storms would be between about 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. from west to east across the TV9 viewing area,” Winters said. “These storms will be moving extremely fast, so please heed any warnings right away as there will be less time to prepare than normal.”

Even outside of thunderstorms, Winters said that the wind gusts experienced in the evening into the early morning of Thursday could cause scattered tree damage or power outages. Loose outdoor objects, such as holiday decorations, would also be at risk for damage or blowing away. Wind gusts during that time period could reach or exceed 60 to 70 mph.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for the entire KCRG-TV9 viewing area on Wednesday, December...
A High Wind Warning is in effect for the entire KCRG-TV9 viewing area on Wednesday, December 14, 2021.(KCRG)

Behind the front, colder air enters eastern Iowa, putting temperatures closer to normal into the end of the week.

