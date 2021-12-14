Show You Care
South Winneshiek Middle School student charged with assault and harassment

The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office logo.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 8th, 2021 the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office responded to an assault at the South Winneshiek Middle School in Ossian.

After an investigation of the incident, a 14-year-old juvenile has been charged with aggravated misdemeanor harassment and simple misdemeanor assault. They have been referred to juvenile court services.

As per Iowa code, the juvenile’s name will not be released.

