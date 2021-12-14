Solid Waste Agency to close early Wednesday ahead of strong winds

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Solid Waste Agency landfill and recycling location at 1954 County Home Road in Marion is closing early Wednesday due to the forecasted high winds.

A High Wind Watch remains in effect for Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. The strong winds of potentially more than 55 mph could damage trees, power lines, holiday decorations and other items that are not secured.

Because of this, the Solid Waste Agency said it plans to close at 11 a.m.

“The high winds make conditions unsafe for customers and staff in the landfill and at the residential dumpsters,” The agency said in a news release. “The winds also cause blowing litter problems and creates unsafe conditions for high-profile vehicles traveling to the Agency on County Home Road and Highway 13.”

The agency said it expects to reopen on Thursday at 7 a.m., weather permitting.

