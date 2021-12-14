Record shattering warmth ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The warmup continues. Highs jump into the middle 50s on Tuesday with a southeast breeze. Overnight the temperatures rise heading into Wednesday. This will also be the most active day weather-wise. Look for strong southerly winds with gusts to 60 mph. Incredibly warm air moves in ahead of the cold front with highs shattering records for the day. Highs could also exceed our all-time December records. A quick drop to seasonable levels is ahead for the remainder of the week. Have a great night!

