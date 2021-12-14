Show You Care
Quiet today, record highs, gusty winds and thunderstorms tomorrow

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:56 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on another nice December day with increasing clouds along with highs into the 50s this afternoon. Late tonight, a strong warm front arrives which should keep temperatures from falling much and if anything, actually rise late in the night. Tomorrow, record highs will be broken by the time we head to work and school in the morning with all-time December record highs likely matched or broken as well. Many areas will hit 70 degrees tomorrow afternoon with a chance of storms later in the day into the evening hours. Tremendously strong wind is likely later tomorrow afternoon into tomorrow night and a High Wind Watch remains in effect. Gusts over 55mph are likely, which may cause damage to trees, power lines, holiday decorations and other non-secured items. Temperatures will return closer to seasonal average on Thursday with highs around 40, with highs only around 30 for the weekend.

