Public meetings scheduled for Coggon Solar LLC utility-scale solar application

Utility-scale solar a.k.a. solar farm is defined in Linn County as a group of interconnected...
Utility-scale solar a.k.a. solar farm is defined in Linn County as a group of interconnected solar panels/arrays that convert sunlight into electricity for the primary purpose of wholesale or retail sales of generated electricity.(WDBJ)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:00 PM CST
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The three Board of Supervisors meetings that are set to review and consider the Coggon Solar LLC utility-scale solar application project have been scheduled.

In order for the application to be accepted, it has to go through a several-step process - a review by the Technical Review Committee, a review by the Planning & Zoning Commission, and three readings by the Board of Supervisors. The project went through review by the Technical Review Committee and the Planning & Zoning Committee on November 15th and 29th already. These three Board of Supervisors meetings are the next and final steps.

Each meeting will have two opportunities for comment by the public. The first is at the begging of the meeting and the second is at the end of the meeting. The meetings are all scheduled to be held at the Linn County Fairgrounds (201 Central Rd., Central City) at 6:00 pm on the following days:

  • Monday, January 10th, 2022
  • Thursday, January 13th, 2022
  • Tuesday, January 18th, 2022

People can attend in person or virtually. Virtual attendance will require attendees to register beforehand. You can register at the following links:

If you’d like to review the application documents submitted by Coggon Solar LLC, they are available on Linn County’s website at www.LinnCountyIowa.gov/SolarFarm.

