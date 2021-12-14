Man sentenced to 60 years in prison for 2015 attack at Waterloo State Park

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A Colorado man was sentenced on Monday to 60 years in prison for beating and raping a woman he ambushed on a trail in Waterloo in 2015.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports Patrick Richard Burt, 27, took a plea deal for reduced charges of second-degree kidnapping and second-degree sexual assault.

That will allow him to be eligible for parole after serving 35 years in prison.

Black Hawk County Attorney Brian Williams said the victim in this incident was jogging on a trail at George Wyth State Park in July 2015 when Burt attacked her, beating her unconscious before dragging her into nearby woods and raping her. Passersby later found the victim semiconscious with a broken nose, chipped teeth and other injuries.

Police say the attacker’s DNA was found on and collected from the victim. Authorities were alerted years later that a match had been found with Burt, who had his DNA collected following a 2017 arrest on unrelated charges.

Burt was arrested in Colorado on April 9, 2019.

