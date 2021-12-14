Show You Care
Liquor sales surpass $415 million in Iowa; Black Velvet tops list

Reports show Black Velvet is Iowa's go-to brand of liquor(WILX)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ANKENY, Iowa (KCCI) - The Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division (ABD) released its annual financial report and showed that $415.8 million were made in liquor sales in the 2021 fiscal year - a massive 13.2% increase from $367.3 million done in the previous year.

“Although COVID-19 has created additional challenges in the marketplace, this report reflects ABD’s continued success in achieving the mission of serving Iowans through responsible and efficient licensing, regulation, and distribution of alcohol,” said ABD Executive Officer II Jake Holmes.

The ABD fiscal year began July 1, 2020, and ended June 30, 2021. In fact, there has already been an increase of 5.7% through the end of November for fiscal year 2022 so far.

“The outcomes within this year’s annual report reflect good government planning and execution,” said ABD Administrator Stephen Larson. “This is a direct result of ABD putting in place a solid strategic plan in 2019.”

The report also listed consumer’s go-to brands of liquor in the state:

Top 10 Liquor Brands In Iowa

  • Black Velvet Canadian Whiskey
  • Tito’s Handmade Vodka
  • Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum
  • Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey
  • Hawkeye Vodka
  • McCormick Vodka
  • Crown Royal Canadian Whiskey
  • Jack Daniels Black Label Whiskey
  • Smirnoff Vodka
  • Five O’Clock Vodka

Top 10 Native Iowa Liquor Brands

  • Blue Ox Vodka
  • Cedar Ridge Bourbon
  • Gotcha Vodka
  • Swell Vodka
  • Prairie Fire
  • Sir Winston Peach
  • Blue Ox Silver Rum
  • Iowish Cream Liqueur
  • Saints N Sinners Apple Pie
  • Blue Ox Gin

You can read the entire report here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

