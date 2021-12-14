Iowans organizing to help people in Kentucky after multiple tornadoes

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The American Red Cross, the Salvation Army, the United Way and even the state of Kentucky are asking for help after multiple tornadoes killed at least 64 people across the Midwest Friday night and Saturday morning. Iowans are also organizing different relief efforts as well.

The most prolific of the group is Willie Ray Fairley, the owner of Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids. Fairley was named one of Fortune’s 50 Greatest Leaders after he helped feed people in Cedar Rapids after the derecho for weeks.

He also took a team to Texas to feed people after a winter storm left many without power, and took a crew to Louisiana to feed hurricane victims earlier this year.

Fairley said in a Facebook post he is planning to go to Kentucky, but is still working out some of the details. Thousands in Kentucky are without power, heat and water amid cold December temperatures, according to The Associated Press.

Essex Family Construction and Clean Core Inc are working alongside Bridge Under a Bridge to collect donations to send down to Kentucky. Robbert Essex, who works at Essex Family Construction, said watching people in Cedar Rapids come together during the Derecho 16 months ago inspired him to help others in their time of need. He said he remembers when it looked like every home in Cedar Rapids was missing a roof or some siding.

“Were no stranger to tragedy around here, but we know as a community to build back together pretty strong,” Essex said. “Down in Kentucky, they might not be so fortunate. They might not have a strong community like we got up here. So we’re just trying to do what we can to give back and help our neighbors.”

They have collections sites at Clean Core Inc, True Value on Mt. Vernon Road during store hours, Capital Sanitation, Frank’s Tree Services and Belivers In Grace Fellowship from 2pm to 4pm Monday through Saturday.

Hy-Vee sent employees to Kentuck and Tennessee with 327,000 bottles of water and more than 220,000 snack bars and breakfast items to help victims of the tornadoes. Hy-Vee said the group drove from Hy-Vee’s Distribution Center in Chariton, Iowa all the way to Mayfield, Kentucky.

“As soon as we learned of the incredible tornado devastation in parts of Kentucky and Tennessee, we knew we had to send relief,” says Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman and CEO. “In times of great need, like these, it’s important that we help in the way we know best – by providing essentials like food and water as well as a helping hand.”

The Iowa Chapter of the American Red Cross is asking for blood donations after Friday night tornadoes destroyed entire communities and killed dozens in five states. It tweeted that it has provided 200 additional blood products to hospitals in response and it’s asking people to donate to make sure blood is available when needed.

