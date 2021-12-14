Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa State University survey shows farmland up average 29%

Farmland up an average of 29% (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Farmland up an average of 29% (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)(Nati Harnik | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa farmland value jumped 29% this year to an average statewide value of $9,751 per acre, the highest such value recorded by Iowa State University since it began its survey in 1941.

The last time farmland values increased more than 25% in a year was in 2011, when values rose 32.5% due to surging ethanol demand and high commodity prices. Associate Professor of Economics Wendong Zhang says the increase this year is in part due to much stronger commodity prices thanks to higher exports, stronger than expected crop yields and COVID-19 related government payments.

The average statewide value of an acre of farmland rose by $2,193 an acre since last year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former postal clerk for the Dubuque Post Office was sentenced to almost three years in...
Former Dubuque post office clerk sentenced to 33 months in federal prison for stealing nearly $650,000 in checks from the mail
Steven Vogel mug shot
Steven Vogel sentenced to life in prison plus five years for murder and abuse of a corpse
Willie Ray Fairely said he plans to head to Kentucky to serve tornado victims.
Willie Ray Fairley to take crew to Kentucky after devastating tornadoes
I-380 / 80 shift
I-380 southbound to I-80 westbound ramp to close for longterm traffic shift on Tuesday
Deere & Company said the office at 800 Fulton Street in Chicago will add 150 Information...
Deere & Co. to open new Chicago office, add 150 jobs

Latest News

The outlook for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center on Wednesday, December 14, 2021.
Strong storm system brings damaging winds, severe threat late Wednesday
Utility-scale solar a.k.a. solar farm is defined in Linn County as a group of interconnected...
Public meetings scheduled for Coggon Solar LLC utility-scale solar application
The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office logo.
South Winneshiek Middle School student charged with assault and harassment
nathan lee
Inmate escapes work-release facility