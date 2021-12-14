Show You Care
Iowa Department of Education releases new school performance results; shows COVID had an impact

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Education released updated scores and ratings for all public schools based on how they performed in the 2020-2021 school year.

The statistics were released through an online school accountability reporting system that was launched in 2018 called the Iowa School Performance Profiles. The website gives people the ability to search and compare school buildings, school districts, and state-level performance data.

“This is an important tool for families, educators, and other stakeholders to understand how their schools are performing and to help determine next steps for moving forward,” said Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo.

Since 2019, the number of schools that were rated in the “Exceptional” category has decreased by six. Conversely, the schools in the “Needs Improvement” category increased by seven. The number of schools in the lowest rating, “Priority,” increased by 21.

“The Iowa School Performance Profiles can assist communities in data-driven decision-making, but it doesn’t tell the whole story about our schools. It’s important to understand the challenges brought on by the pandemic, and to take that into account when looking at the 2021 performance scores,” said Lebo.

If you’d like to review the data you can do so at iaschoolperformance.gov.

