Iowa City nominated for the 2021 Gay Travel Awards

Plan Your Derby City Weekend: June 15-17
(tcw-wave)
By Caroline Reevie
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 3:54 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City has been nominated for the 2021 Gay Travel Awards, from gaytravel.com, as one of the top US travel destinations. It is listed among large cities such as Boston, New York, Chicago, and Miami.

“We’ve got great history with here and a great story to tell,” said Nick Pfeiffer, from Think Iowa City, the areas tourism bureau. “Over the years, we’ve shown that Iowa City has been a place of inclusiveness,”.

Pfeiffer says the awards also cited the city’s leadership. Mayor Bruce Teague is Iowa City’s first openly gay mayor.

Iowa City is also home to one of the nation’s longest-running pride festivals. The history of inclusiveness dates all the way back to the 1969 Stonewall riots so

Studio 13 is Iowa City’s only designated gay bar and has been a hot spot for those in the LGBTQ+ community for more than two decades. It has also been cited as another reason Iowa City is being nominated for the travel awards

Roxie Mess is a performer at Studio 13, she says it was not only Studio 13 that helped Iowa City win this nomination but the surrounding community.

“The best part is obviously Studio 13 the queer nightlife. But I also think the great thing is that we have such an open diverse area to be in a place where the arts are actually celebrated and put towards you know, the forefront of everything,” said Roxie Mess.

Voting for the 2021 Gay Travel Awards closes on December 26th. To vote for Iowa City click here.

