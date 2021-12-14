Iowa City City Hall offers free COVID-19 test kits

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - COVID-19 testing kits are available at the front lobby information desk at Iowa City City Hall, located at 410 E. Washington Street.

The city said the kits are available on a first-come, first-serve basis from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with more kits being supplied weekly.

The city also said the kits should only be taken for immediate use by either the person picking up the test kit, or by a family member. There is a limit of four per household.

The saliva-based test kits are made available through Test Iowa. They come with a set of instructions, and the sample should be returned to the nearest UPS drop-off location.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.