Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa City City Hall offers free COVID-19 test kits

(Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)
(Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - COVID-19 testing kits are available at the front lobby information desk at Iowa City City Hall, located at 410 E. Washington Street.

The city said the kits are available on a first-come, first-serve basis from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with more kits being supplied weekly.

The city also said the kits should only be taken for immediate use by either the person picking up the test kit, or by a family member. There is a limit of four per household.

The saliva-based test kits are made available through Test Iowa. They come with a set of instructions, and the sample should be returned to the nearest UPS drop-off location.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former postal clerk for the Dubuque Post Office was sentenced to almost three years in...
Former Dubuque post office clerk sentenced to 33 months in federal prison for stealing nearly $650,000 in checks from the mail
Steven Vogel mug shot
Steven Vogel sentenced to life in prison plus five years for murder and abuse of a corpse
Willie Ray Fairely said he plans to head to Kentucky to serve tornado victims.
Willie Ray Fairley to take crew to Kentucky after devastating tornadoes
I-380 / 80 shift
I-380 southbound to I-80 westbound ramp to close for longterm traffic shift on Tuesday
Deere & Company said the office at 800 Fulton Street in Chicago will add 150 Information...
Deere & Co. to open new Chicago office, add 150 jobs

Latest News

7 Dubuque COVID-19 vaccine clinics planned for December
UIHC staff reflects on one year since getting the COVID-19 vaccine
UIHC staff reflects on one year since getting the COVID-19 vaccine
Pharmacists Khris Moser and Sarah Vandermillen will be hosting two booster shot clinics on...
Galena pharmacists sacrifice weekends to help meet demand for booster shots
More Iowans are getting COVID-19 boosters following the discovery of the variant.
Health officials confirm first case of Omicron COVID-19 variant in Iowa