Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Inmate escapes work-release facility

nathan lee
nathan lee(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST UNION, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of 32-year-old Nathan Lee.

The Iowa Department of Corrections has established a work-release program under which the board of parole may grant inmates sentenced to an institution under the jurisdiction of the department the privilege of leaving actual confinement during necessary and reasonable hours for the purpose of working at gainful employment.

Lee was admitted to such a work-release facility on November 2nd, 2021 after previously being convicted of Burglary in the 1st degree in Cerro Gordo County. However, after failing to report to work from the West Union facility yesterday, police are asking for information on his whereabouts.

Lee is a 5′10″ 32-year-old while male that weighs roughly 275 pounds. If anyone has information on Lee’s whereabouts they are asked to contact local police.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former postal clerk for the Dubuque Post Office was sentenced to almost three years in...
Former Dubuque post office clerk sentenced to 33 months in federal prison for stealing nearly $650,000 in checks from the mail
Steven Vogel mug shot
Steven Vogel sentenced to life in prison plus five years for murder and abuse of a corpse
Willie Ray Fairely said he plans to head to Kentucky to serve tornado victims.
Willie Ray Fairley to take crew to Kentucky after devastating tornadoes
I-380 / 80 shift
I-380 southbound to I-80 westbound ramp to close for longterm traffic shift on Tuesday
Deere & Company said the office at 800 Fulton Street in Chicago will add 150 Information...
Deere & Co. to open new Chicago office, add 150 jobs

Latest News

Farmland up an average of 29% (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Iowa State University survey shows farmland up average 29%
The outlook for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center on Wednesday, December 14, 2021.
Strong storm system brings damaging winds, severe threat late Wednesday
Utility-scale solar a.k.a. solar farm is defined in Linn County as a group of interconnected...
Public meetings scheduled for Coggon Solar LLC utility-scale solar application
The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office logo.
South Winneshiek Middle School student charged with assault and harassment