Inmate escapes work-release facility

WEST UNION, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of 32-year-old Nathan Lee.

The Iowa Department of Corrections has established a work-release program under which the board of parole may grant inmates sentenced to an institution under the jurisdiction of the department the privilege of leaving actual confinement during necessary and reasonable hours for the purpose of working at gainful employment.

Lee was admitted to such a work-release facility on November 2nd, 2021 after previously being convicted of Burglary in the 1st degree in Cerro Gordo County. However, after failing to report to work from the West Union facility yesterday, police are asking for information on his whereabouts.

Lee is a 5′10″ 32-year-old while male that weighs roughly 275 pounds. If anyone has information on Lee’s whereabouts they are asked to contact local police.

