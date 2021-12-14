Show You Care
Grocery in nearly 150-year-old western Iowa building burns

(WIFR)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MALVERN, Iowa (AP) — An historic grocery housed in a nearly 150-year-old building in the western Iowa town of Malvern has been destroyed in a fire.

Television station KETV reports that Mulholland Grocery on Main Street burned Monday night in a multi-alarm fire that required the efforts of nearly a dozen area fire departments to extinguish.

Firefighters say the fire broke out around 5:30 p.m., while the store was still open for business, but no one was hurt in the blaze.

Owner Tom Mullholland says the building first opened in the 1870s as a dry goods store.

It’s been in the Mulholland family for all but 17 years since.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

