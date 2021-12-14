Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Former Iowa epidemiologist Pedati takes Virginia position

FILE - In this June 18, 2020, file photo, Iowa state epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati updates...
FILE - In this June 18, 2020, file photo, Iowa state epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. Pedati said Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, that she was aware of widespread inaccuracies in the state’s coronavirus data when her agency used it to release flawed calculations that helped guide decisions on school openings and enrollment this month. Dr. Pedati said she became aware in late July of a problem in Iowa's disease surveillance reporting system that backdated thousands of new test results. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, Pool, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Former Iowa state epidemiologist and medical director Dr. Caitlin Pedati has accepted a new public health job in Virginia.

The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health says Pedati will serve as the coastal city’s public health director beginning Dec. 10.

Pedati left the Iowa Department of Public Health in October, citing an interest in pursuing new career opportunities.

She began working for IDPH in 2018. She says in a statement she’s happy to return to her home state.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former postal clerk for the Dubuque Post Office was sentenced to almost three years in...
Former Dubuque post office clerk sentenced to 33 months in federal prison for stealing nearly $650,000 in checks from the mail
Steven Vogel mug shot
Steven Vogel sentenced to life in prison plus five years for murder and abuse of a corpse
Willie Ray Fairely said he plans to head to Kentucky to serve tornado victims.
Willie Ray Fairley to take crew to Kentucky after devastating tornadoes
I-380 / 80 shift
I-380 southbound to I-80 westbound ramp to close for longterm traffic shift on Tuesday
Deere & Company said the office at 800 Fulton Street in Chicago will add 150 Information...
Deere & Co. to open new Chicago office, add 150 jobs

Latest News

People in Marshalltown are working to help storm victims in Kentucky.
Years after tornado devastates Marshalltown, group to head to Kentucky to help victims
7 Dubuque COVID-19 vaccine clinics planned for December
Solid Waste Agency to close early Wednesday ahead of strong winds
Iowa Republicans are promising further tax cuts this next year.
Iowa Republicans promise further tax cuts next year