Former Iowa epidemiologist Pedati takes Virginia position

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Former Iowa state epidemiologist and medical director Dr. Caitlin Pedati has accepted a new public health job in Virginia.

The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health says Pedati will serve as the coastal city’s public health director beginning Dec. 10.

Pedati left the Iowa Department of Public Health in October, citing an interest in pursuing new career opportunities.

She began working for IDPH in 2018. She says in a statement she’s happy to return to her home state.

