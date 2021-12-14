Ferentz urges Hawkeye fans to donate to Kentucky

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Hawkeyes may be playing the Kentucky Wildcats in the Citrus Bowl on January 1st, but head coach Kirk Ferentz is looking beyond the anticipated matchup.

In a message on Twitter, Ferentz pleaded with the black and gold support to help their fellow man:

“We are preparing to play Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl - but game planning for a bowl is knowing compared to the challenge the victims of this weekend’s severe weather outbreak are facing now and long into the future. I called former Hawkeye Mark Stoops - the Wildcat’s head coach - and asked what the hawkeyes could do to support those in need. He told me that Kentucky’s athletics department is raising money for victims through a telethon and an online fundraiser.

Hawk fans are a passionate fan base. Let’s show them how compassionate we can be.”

You can donate through the Red Cross at https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/kcrgtv-pub.html/

