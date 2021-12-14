Show You Care
Ferentz urges Hawkeye fans to donate to Kentucky

The Iowa Hawkeyes may be playing the Kentucky Wildcats in the Citrus Bowl on January 1st, but...
The Iowa Hawkeyes may be playing the Kentucky Wildcats in the Citrus Bowl on January 1st, but head coach Kirk Ferentz is looking past the anticipated matchup. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Hawkeyes may be playing the Kentucky Wildcats in the Citrus Bowl on January 1st, but head coach Kirk Ferentz is looking beyond the anticipated matchup.

In a message on Twitter, Ferentz pleaded with the black and gold support to help their fellow man:

“We are preparing to play Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl - but game planning for a bowl is knowing compared to the challenge the victims of this weekend’s severe weather outbreak are facing now and long into the future. I called former Hawkeye Mark Stoops - the Wildcat’s head coach - and asked what the hawkeyes could do to support those in need. He told me that Kentucky’s athletics department is raising money for victims through a telethon and an online fundraiser.

Hawk fans are a passionate fan base. Let’s show them how compassionate we can be.”

You can donate through the Red Cross at https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/kcrgtv-pub.html/

