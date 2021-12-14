Dubuque students finish rehabilitating 40th house despite pandemic, supply chain, and rising prices

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The house at 2247 Central Avenue was full of people as dozens gathered to take a look at the remodeled place. Among those in attendance were some of the students who did a lot of the work on it as part of the Dubuque Community School District’s HEART program.

As part of the HEART program, students like Madalynn Thomas and Lane Otting work towards getting a high school diploma while transforming this Dubuque neighborhood.

”I like being in small classes or being by myself, and then I got the opportunity to do the program, and it was super hands-on, interesting to me,” Thomas said. “It was just way better than sitting in school for eight hours.”

For the duration of the school year, participating students divide their days, spending half of their day in the classroom and the other half out in the field.

“We go through that process of tearing everything out, getting it to the stage where we can begin to rebuild,” Nathan Peterson, the project manager and job coach, explained. “So then, we start with planning, framing anything that needs to be framed, then the mechanicals go in, electrical, plumbing, then it will go to dry wall, paint, then woodwork.”

Aside from the hard work, this year the program faced numerous challenges. The pandemic, for one, forced staff to make smaller groups of students and to buy each of them their own set of tools. They also have dealt with higher costs of materials. Ricardo Woods, the job site connector, said they have had to change the way they remodel the buildings.

“The price of materials has increased dramatically, so since that is an issue, that is something we try to overcome,” he mentioned. “So what we will do in occasions is, not go for full demolition, but we go for deconstruction and try to re-purpose some of the materials that are present on the job site.”

Add in supply chain issues as staff is also buying materials in advance.

However, the challenges did not stop the group from remodeling the house before the year was up. District staff said the program, which is designed to target at-risk youth, teaches them far more than how to make a house into a home.

”They also learn some of those soft skills,” Lori Anderson, the district’s transition facilitator, said. “What is it like to work on a team, what is it like to accept redirection, and how to overcome some obstacles and barriers.”

