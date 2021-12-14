Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Davenport police pledge to limit underage access to tobacco and vaping products

Tobacco prevention report ranks Hawaii fifth
Tobacco prevention report ranks Hawaii fifth
By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department has taken a pledge to keep tobacco, alternative nicotine and vaping products out of the hands of underage youth. The department has renewed its I-PLEDGE program, in partnership with the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division to educate local retailers and to enforce Iowa’s tobacco laws.

I-PLEDGE places emphasis on retailer training. Clerks who successfully complete an online training course and then pass an exam will become I-PLEDGE certified. Underage customers, under the supervision of law enforcement officials, enter establishments in an attempt to buy tobacco, Clerks who make the illegal sale will be cited on the spot. Criminal penalties include a $135 fine for a first offense, a $325 fine for a second offense, and a $645 fine for third and subsequent offenses.

Handing out citations is not the intent of the I-PLEDGE program. The emphasis is on education and keeping illegal tobacco products out of the hands of our youth. Since the program’s inception in 2000, the statewide tobacco compliance rate has grown to 95-percent.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former postal clerk for the Dubuque Post Office was sentenced to almost three years in...
Former Dubuque post office clerk sentenced to 33 months in federal prison for stealing nearly $650,000 in checks from the mail
Steven Vogel mug shot
Steven Vogel sentenced to life in prison plus five years for murder and abuse of a corpse
Willie Ray Fairely said he plans to head to Kentucky to serve tornado victims.
Willie Ray Fairley to take crew to Kentucky after devastating tornadoes
I-380 / 80 shift
I-380 southbound to I-80 westbound ramp to close for longterm traffic shift on Tuesday
Deere & Company said the office at 800 Fulton Street in Chicago will add 150 Information...
Deere & Co. to open new Chicago office, add 150 jobs

Latest News

Cedar Rapids police said they received a call at about 2:10 a.m. about a suspicious person at...
Court orders Ethan Orton undergo psychiatric evaluation as Motion for Competency is filed
Eastern Iowa farmer makes Forbes 30 under 30 list for improvements to soil health
Eastern Iowa farmer makes Forbes 30 under 30 list for improvements to soil health
Reports show Black Velvet is Iowa's go-to brand of liquor
Liquor sales surpass $415 million in Iowa; Black Velvet tops list
Farmland up an average of 29% (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Iowa State University survey shows farmland up average 29%
The outlook for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center on Wednesday, December 14, 2021.
Strong storm system brings damaging winds, severe threat late Wednesday