Court orders Ethan Orton undergo psychiatric evaluation as Motion for Competency is filed

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The defense has filed a Motion for Competency Evaluation for Ethan Orton, the teenager accused of murdering his parents.

Court reports say that the information proffered by Orton is sufficient to support a finding that there are reasonable grounds to believe he is suffering from a mental disorder, which in turn, would prevent him from appreciating the charge, understanding the proceedings, or assisting effectively in his own defense.

The prosecution did not dispute probable cause on the issue, and the court issued that Orton should undergo a competency evaluation.

