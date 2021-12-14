Cedar Rapids school district to pay fine over asbestos as Kennedy High School

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District will have to pay a fine due to asbestos at Cedar Rapids Kennedy High School.

That’s according to an administrative order from the Iowa DNR.

It said the district hired Perfect Property Restoration to repair damage to the school from the derecho.

The company removed damaged floor tiles containing asbestos from a room in the school.

But the Iowa DNR said no precautions were taken, and no regulations were followed to remove asbestos.

The district agreed to pay a $4,500 administrative fine. The company agreed to pay a $6,500 fine.

This is the second fine issued in about five years due to asbestos-removal violations at a Cedar Rapids high school.

The state sued Abatement Specialties after the company left asbestos debris throughout Washington High School during renovations in 2014 and 2015.

The DNR found asbestos debris and airborne particles in parts of the school where teachers, students and construction workers were present.

The company had to pay a $40,000 fine.

