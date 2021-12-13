Willie Ray Fairley to take crew to Kentucky after devastating tornadoes

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Willie Ray Fairley, the owner of Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids, said he’s going to Kentucky.

It comes after tornadoes devastated parts of the Midwest and the South. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said at least 64 people in his state are dead. At least 14 deaths have been confirmed in Illinois, Tennessee, Arkansas and Missouri.

Kentucky was hit the hardest. The Associated Press reports thousands are without power, heat and water amid cold December temperatures.

In a Facebook post, Fairley said he’s working on the details, but he is planning to go to Kentucky.

I must say YES we're going to Kentucky. We are working on details at the moment. So if you would like to help you can VENMO to @willieraysqshack Willie Fairley. Posted by Willie Ray's Q Shack on Monday, December 13, 2021

In Cedar Rapids, he fed hundreds of people per day for weeks after the derecho caused widespread damage in eastern Iowa.

He also took a team to Texas to feed people after a winter storm left many without power, and took a crew to Louisiana to feed hurricane victims earlier this year.

Fairley has been honored among Fortune’s 50 Greatest Leaders.

