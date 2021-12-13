Show You Care
Unseasonably warm this week

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our weather remains quiet to begin the work week, though the temperatures will be well above what we’d expect for mid-December. Average highs right now are in the mid 30s, we look to top out in the upper 40s to around 50 Monday afternoon with mid 50s on Tuesday. Temperatures will be kept cooler in the far north thanks to snow on the ground. Record highs, both for the date and for the entire month of December, are possible on Wednesday as gusty winds from the south help temperatures soar in the the 60s to around 70. With the excess warmth and moisture, we could see some showers and thunderstorms as well. This is especially likely later in the day as a cold front sweeps through, bringing more seasonal air to end the week.

Mild December Sunday Ahead